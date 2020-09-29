Digital transformation lessons from The Times

However, no matter what the strategy is, it is imperative that the publisher takes its staff along and ensures that everyone is onboard.

“You can’t really make the change to switching to a paid content model without having your newsroom with you, and we have learned this in the most painful way,” said Nick Petrie, Head of Digital, The Times and The Sunday Times, UK, during a session at WAN-IFRA’s recent Digital Media Africa event. Pamela Makotsi Sittoni, Executive Editor and Managing Editor of Kenya’s Daily Nation, moderated the session, titled “Digital subscription strategy: How do you prepare your newsroom for paid content.”

Petrie said The Times now has about 300,000 digital-only subscribers.

“It’s nowhere near the growth of The New York Times, but it's heading in the right direction for us to build the profitability we need and to sustain a proper newsroom with high-quality journalists, sub-editors and production staff,” he said.

The Times put their content behind a paywall 10 years ago. While it was an inevitable decision to move forward into the digital era, the company faltered as it failed to bring the newsroom along.

“All those years ago the business model changed and nothing else did. The day after the paywall was put in place in July 2010, what the newsroom did was exactly the same as what they did a day before the paywall. There was no change. If you go back and look at our digital products then, they were designed to look like newspapers,” Petrie recollected.

“We have made every mistake there is to make. So these lessons are hard fought and hard won in terms of what we now understand to be important,” he added.

Remember the why

He notes that while people are often told what to do, it's often forgotten to explain the “why” behind it.

“We charge 26 pounds a month (approximately 28.50 euros) and that's an awful lot more than what you are paying as a print subscriber for a year for a physically delivered product. But we don't do a very good job of explaining to newsrooms why they need to be different to what they have been before,” Petrie said.

“Newsrooms, like most organisations, are really bad at change. We are really bad at saying very clearly this is what we want to be and why. We are really bad at explaining to our staff why that change matters and what it’s going to lead to in the future. And we are really bad at thinking about the amount of time it is going to take,” he added.

The Times was one of the first general news publications in the UK to go behind a paywall. Petrie joined The Times about eight years ago, two years after the paywall was in place. However, he noted that it’s only just about now that the team has been becoming really confident about who they should be, for whom and why.

Instilling confidence in journalists

He remembered that one of the questions he used to get often then was from journalists who wanted to know if they could put some of their stories – which they felt were content that readers would love – outside the paywall.

“You come across it almost every day because the thing the newsroom values is having a large number of readers. And we kept trying to make the point that giving away your highest profile interview or investigations was a surefire way to get no one to ever subscribe. Because then the reader would always expect to get the best of what you offer for free,” – Nick Petrie, The Times and The Sunday Times

It took years of constant repetition of why being paid is important, for his team to get the journalists on their side.

Another similar instance was when The Times introduced the “edition-publishing model.” Under this model, the digital edition was published at 9 am and updated once a day at around 5 pm. This meant no more “breaking stories” during the day. No matter how huge it was, it had to wait till 5 pm to be published.

“We are still struggling at the moment to get a large portion of the newsroom on board with that. Because they think like journalists and not like readers. Journalists think everybody needs to know this story absolutely instantaneously … This is still a battle that we have every day about why our strategy of being slower but of higher quality and more substantial and not overwhelming to the readers is the right one. Because it goes against every instinct that a journalist has,” Petrie said.

Moving forward, what is going to be constant is change and therefore it is important to have an understanding about how to help groups of people to go through change, he said.

“Getting really good at helping people through the process of change is going to be a vital skill for your newsroom leaders. The more the support, the better the communication and the clearer you are about what you are doing and why, the more the people will follow you and with less resistance,” he said.

It’s about people

At a news media company brainstorming happens over various factors from production processes to technology to subscription prices, but to implement all those successfully thought should be given about the people too – readers as well as staff.

While newsrooms have always liked to think they know their readers and their reading interests, the past decade has proven that is no longer the case with audiences becoming ever more diverse in terms of demographics, geography and their interests, Petrie said.

“Knowing and understanding your readers and helping your newsroom understand who your readers are and what they like is an absolutely vital part of going paid ... You can have all the tech, money, investment in the world. But if you don't get the ‘people’ aspect right, you will really struggle with change,” – Nick Petrie

Keep experimenting to know what works

Former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson, in an interview with McKinsey before he stepped down, said he had tried about six different kinds of structural changes trying to get the newsroom to work more effectively for digital. The understanding that you will need to try multiple attempts to know what works is crucial as publishers move to paid.

“You just can't get these things right the first time. They are really complicated problems with a lot of interdependencies. And it takes time to put something into practice, to analyse and learn what’s working and what's not and then to make more changes. You have to be patient with yourself and think about how to bring the newsroom with you, the same way you think about how you evolve your products, which is hopefully every couple of weeks or months,” Petrie said.

“It gets better if every couple of months you introduce a new feature. The newsroom is the same. It's a constant process of refining and communicating and helping people understand what matters and what doesn’t,” – Nick Petrie

Be future-ready

While The Times says its paywall is now profitable, like most legacy news publishers, it still relies on revenues from both its print newspapers and its digital subscribers. Petrie nevertheless asserts that revenue from print newspapers will stop in the future, and therefore it is crucial to invest more in digital products. He notes that advertising revenue, which has kept the papers profitable, has been declining 10-15 per cent yearly as per industry standards.