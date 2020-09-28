World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

World News Day: three webcasts to inspire you

World News Day: three webcasts to inspire you

We have a trio of webcasts scheduled for Monday 28 September to show the value of journalism.

Youth and Media: COVID-19: HOW CAN YOU CONTRIBUTE?

Bogus remedies, misinformation, disinformation, rumours and conspiracy theories - the internet has been flooded with inaccurate information as the world grapples with Covid-19, leaving authorities anxious, overwhelming medical services and even leading to assaults, arson and deaths in extreme cases.
The speed at which the infodemic has been spreading has been described as being as fast as that of the virus itself. Are we doing enough to fight back? And can we do better? Join in the discussions to listen in, and contribute.

Monday, 28 September 2020

Time: 16:00 - 17:30 SIN/HK; 13:30-15:00 IST; 08:00-09:30 GMT
Registration and Programme 

 
Journalism Through A Pandemic
How journalism coped, adapted and pushed forward in this unprecedented time. Presented by The Straits Times in conjunction with the World Editors Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation.
Monday, 28 September 2020
Time: 20:00 SIN/HK; 14h00 CET; 13:00 GMT
World News Day YouTube
Straits Times YouTube
Facebook
 
World News Day 120 minute webcast
Join host Brian Stelter, chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide and host of Reliable Sources, in this World News Day celebration of the value of journalism.
The line-up includes Anthony Fauci, Maria Ressa and journalists from CNN, CBC, BBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Reforma, The Toronto Star, National Geographic, ABC7 and more.

Monday, 28 September 2020
Time: 19:00-21:00 ET; 24:00 GMT
Registration and Programme

 

 

2020-09-28 00:21

