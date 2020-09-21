World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

The Backstory Podcast - Women journalists taking on tech

Technology has revolutionised how we get our news. Data visualisation and multimedia are increasingly used to tell stories, and coding is no longer just for computer scientists. But when it comes to working with digital technology, in most newsrooms men outnumber women. Why are men still dominating this field? And what does it take for women to get ahead?

In this episode, four women from the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and North America talk about how they beat the odds to work with technology -- and why it's so important for women to aim for these positions and bring new perspectives into the world of tech.

This season of The Backstory is produced in partnership with WAN-IFRA's Women in News programme, a ground-breaking effort to promote gender equality throughout the news industry.

In this episode:

 

For resources and tips visit WAN-IFRA's press freedom page and the Women in News page.

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette
Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who mixed the episode.

Music in this episode: Gaia by Soularflair.

2020-09-21

