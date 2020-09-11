Eight news organizations named for first GNI APAC Subscription Lab

On 22 July, WAN-IFRA, FTI Consulting, and Google announced the launch of the Google News Initiative (GNI) APAC Subscriptions Lab at the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Leaders eSummit. The Lab is an intensive four-month program to help eight news publishers from the Asian Pacific region strengthen their digital subscriptions capabilities and grow reader revenue.

The inaugural cohort includes small, medium, and large news publishers, representing a diverse cross-section of print and digital native news organizations. Each partner will be collaborating with FTI Consulting over the next four months to develop recommendations and strategic action plans to address digital subscription gaps across people, process and technology. The GNI APAC Subscriptions Lab is a shared experience and participating publishers will work closely together to maximize learnings and optimize results.



Virtual onsite sessions are expected to start in October 2020 and the selected news organizations will receive a business review, subscriptions diagnostic, and capability assessment from the FTI Consulting team.



Publisher bootcamps are scheduled towards the end of the year to share key insights and learnings with the broader news ecosystem. Watch out for more updates as they progress through the program.

Cambodia

- Southeast Asia Globe

India

- BloombergQuint

- The Hindu

Indonesia

- The Jakarta Post

- Kompas.id

Japan

- Business Insider Japan

Malaysia

- Malaysiakini

Taiwan

- CommonWealth Magazine

The eight news organizations join a global GNI subscriptions lab community which includes 26 other publishers in North America, Europe and Latin America.



ABOUT GOOGLE NEWS INITIATIVE

The Google News Initiative represents Google's largest-ever effort to help journalism thrive in the digital age. Through its partnerships, programs and products, the Google News Initiative works with thousands of organizations worldwide to support quality independent journalism, financial sustainability, and development of new technologies that drive innovation. Google has invested $300 million over three years to energize these collaborations, and to lay the foundation for new products and programs for a diverse set of news publishers, to benefit the entire ecosystem. This includes supporting thought leadership on topics like consumer revenue, advertising and data that are critical to the future of the news industry.

ABOUT FTI CONSULTING

FTI Consulting is a leading global management consulting firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. FTI’s Publishing + Digital Media Practice works globally with leading print and digital publishers on transformation and growth strategies, operational excellence, diligence and transactions. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with FTI on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.