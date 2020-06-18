The Backstory Podcast - Women leading women in the news

In this episode, three women who have made it to the top echelons of their media organisations in Africa, the Middle East and Europe talk about what it took to get there and what they are doing to change things for other women who follow in their paths.
This season of The Backstory is produced in partnership with WAN-IFRA's Women in News (WiN) programme, a ground-breaking effort to promote gender equality throughout the news industry.
In this episode:
- Pamella Sittoni, Executive Editor, Daily Nation group and Managing Editor, Daily Nation, Kenya
- Acil Tabbara, senior editor, L’Orient Le Jour, Lebanon, former AFP Gulf and Yemen bureau chief
- Helje Solberg, News director, NRK, Norway
The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette
Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.
Music in this episode: One And by Broke for Free.