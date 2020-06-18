The Backstory Podcast - Women leading women in the news

Women in leadership, diversity in the workplace - these are catchphrases that media organisations are talking about, but what do they mean? Why is it important to have women in top positions? And who are the women who are already there?

In this episode, three women who have made it to the top echelons of their media organisations in Africa, the Middle East and Europe talk about what it took to get there and what they are doing to change things for other women who follow in their paths.

This season of The Backstory is produced in partnership with WAN-IFRA's Women in News (WiN) programme, a ground-breaking effort to promote gender equality throughout the news industry.

