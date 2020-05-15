Creative social media engagement: promoting local businesses and young activists

The following projects demonstrated an original offering,measurably grew user engagement, effectively used relevant social media platforms, and actively reflected the voice and tone of their news brand.

Doha Debates, United States

#SolvingIt

#SolvingIt is a weekly Instagram series that highlights young activists, artists, changemakers and innovators who are taking action in their communities, and globally, to help solve some of the world’s most current issues. #SolvingIt focuses primarily on the work of young people whose voices are too often ignored or underrepresented. The series also sheds light on the work of leaders who are working to advance human rights, social justice, and equality for all. Whether it’s climate change, gender equality, or technological advancement, #SolvingIt aims to shine a light on the next generation of changemakers whose vision and work inspire hope and real change.

The series is composed by Instagram posts and stories published weekly, with an illustration of each changemaker. Some of the characters include Greta Thunberg, Maria Ressa, Georgie Badiel, Malala Yousafzai, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many more. The posts also include long, contextual captions that explores the changemaker’s work, life, aspirations and accomplishments. According to Doha Debates, the series’ engagement can be measured by thousands of organic shares (sometimes by the changemakers themselves), likes and comments. They also ask their audience to participate by nominating new changemakers to feature in #SolvingIt.

El Vocero de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Cómo se hace

Puerto Rico manufactures and produces different local products. El Vocero de Puerto Rico created a video series on Facebook to showcase the uniqueness of each one of these products as well as the cultural background behind their making. Up to today, El Vocero has produced three video episodes followed by a full in-depth business story.

Journalists from El Vocero attended their selected manufacturing companies in Puerto Rico to show a behind the scenes of the daily production of goods such as empanadillas, ajonjolí de dulzura and mallorcas. In order to better engage their audience and in line with El Vocero’s values, all the episodes are in Spanish and include interviews with local producers and business owners, as well as a description of the product’s ingredients or preparation.

According to El Vocero, these have been the most organically viewed videos of any special project produced by them in 2019. With three videos, they achieved more than 381,000 organic views and more than 83,300 engagements.

The winner of this category will be announced on May 15 and will automatically compete for WAN-IFRA’s 2020 World Digital Media Awards against the winners from Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India.