Webinar takeaways: What is next in newspaper production? Cases from Belgium and Australia

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought many challenges to newspapers and their production operations.

However, during a WAN-IFRA webinar last week, Marcus Hooke, General Manager of Production at News Corp Australia, and Paul Huybrechts, Managing Director of Printing Partners, Belgium, pointed out that it has not all been doom and gloom and better days might lie ahead. The webinar, titled “COVID-19: What is next in newspaper production?” was hosted by World Printers Forum Director Ingi Rafn Olafsson and saw about 80 registrations from around the world.

Situation in Australia

First COVID-19 case in January

As of today, more than 6,900 cases

The country has been under lockdown since March

Current talks about loosening restrictions and resuming work

Effects at News Corp

News Corp runs about 10 print centres in the country

Print centres have been under lockdown since March

Work-from-home measures started at the company very early

Printing plant workers have been split into red and blue teams that do not interact with each other.

As part of internal communications, daily talks with the staff on safety measures have proven to be very effective.

There has been a drop in newspaper sales at retail agents, but sales at supermarkets and convenience stores have seen a substantial uptick.

A very positive sign that newspapers continue to be the trusted source of information

Plans to come out of the pandemic

Rest of the financial year expected to be slow

Planning to maintain vigilant operations at print centres

Big opportunity seen in the catalog market – the newsprint catalog or the paper catalog is a really good opportunity to support customers and advertising clients

The new normal

The past two months have proven we can work in a completely different way and do several things remotely.

Going forward, the company will see major changes in its property footprint.

It will be important to strike a balance in maintaining the benefits of collaboration that the teams need whilst getting the benefits of potentially having a lower footprint.

Substantial differences are not expected at the print centers.

Considering limiting the number of people who need to be on site.

Other expectations include lower pagination, typically a 16-to-24 page product, but of high volume.

The uptick around newsprint sales really reinforced the idea that newspapers are the trusted source of information for people in Australia. The team is thinking about how to use that strong message and make the most of it in the coming days.

Once the restrictions are relaxed, the company will look at how to get logistics and primary and secondary distribution networks started up again. Getting the papers in the right place at the right time when the restrictions are lifted is going to be important.

Situation in Belgium

First case of COVID-19 in January

Lockdown announced on 17 March

News media and newspapers declared as essential businesses

Kurzarbeit (fewer working hours) goes into effect and within a week about 1 million people faced temporary unemployment.

B2B operations are now resuming and discussions are going on about exit plans.

Impact on business at Printing Partners

Mediahuis, a news media publishing company, is the parent company of Printing Partners

The company has a turnover of more than 1 billion euros

A significant portion of its revenue still comes from its print products

The pandemic has severely affected its advertising revenue

Revenues from digital advertising are growing, but not compensating the decline of print advertisements.

Digital rise

COVID-19 has boosted sales of digital content.

Huge increase in visits to the media house’s websites and apps resulting in increased digital sales.

Content is behind paywalls, but people have shown a willingness to pay, which is promising for the future.

Double-digit growth of digital sales have also partly positively influenced the sales of its printed newspaper – the company offers a subscription model wherein the Saturday publication is in print, but during the week only digital content is available. This model has proven popular.

Pagination has decreased at newspapers in Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg due to fewer ads, the cancellation of cultural events and lack of sports content.

Going forward