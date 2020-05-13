Enhancing the power of a story through the use of video

This article covers the projects shortlisted for the Best Use of Online Video (including VR) category of WAN-IFRA’s 2020 North American Digital Media Awards.

The following shortlisted projects demonstrated an ability to relate different stories in a concise and objective way to improve the readers' experience and their engagement with the news brand. The technical quality of the shooting and production, as well as the possible emotional and aesthetic impact of the videos, were a critical factor that was taken into consideration.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, United States

Unprotected: An AJC Investigation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution carried on an investigation into Georgia’s booming senior care industry and its failure to protect senior citizens. AJC revealed systemic issues of neglect and abuse, as well as a lack of regulatory oversight by the state, were taking place, despite families paying thousands of dollars to have their elders taken care of

This investigation is at the core of AJC’s values around hard-hitting journalistic work, commitment to exposing the truth and public service journalism. AJC aimed at providing transparency into their reporting process to build public trust through journalism and show subscribers how they put their dollars to work. The video takes readers on a behind the scenes journey of how the investigation developed, and journalists sharing testimonies and takeaways of their findings.

Trib Total Media, United States

Tree of Life: One Year Later

On October 27, 2018, the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh was attacked by gunman aiming against the Jewish community, marking the deadliest act of anti-Semitic violence in U.S. history. This attack left 11 dead and six wounded. This unprecedented tragedy left this community grieving and seeking physical, emotional and spiritual healing.

The Tribune-Review, a local newspaper in the city of Pittsburgh, provided full coverage of the fallout of events but decided to go work on a more compelling project. For more than seven months leading up to the first anniversary of the shooting, a dozen editors, reporters and photographers devoted the bulk of their time to creating a documentary that would honor the victims, survivors, their families and loved ones.

The documentary is 40 minutes long and includes impactful interviews with members of the Jewsih community in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh.

USA TODAY, United States

1619: The Long Road Home

The video series tells the story of Wanda Tucker and her family, trying to document an audacious claim: that her family, the Tuckers of Tidewater Virginia, are direct descendents from the first child born from African parents on mainland English America 400 years ago.

While it's almost impossible to trace the lineage of the first recorded black birth in what would become the United States, the Tuckers believe that legacy belongs to them. USA TODAY invited Wanda Tucker to search for her roots.

The videos share Wanda’s path from Hampton, VA back to Angola which for her represents a spiritual journey, filled with conflict and doubt. She narrates her journey as the dream of millions of African Americans: to connect with their history and walk the path of their ancestors. The videos enrich the story narrated in text and provide an inside look of Angola’s traditions as a motherland and how thousands of its people were enslaved in America.

The winner of this category will be announced on May 15 and will automatically compete for WAN-IFRA’s 2020 World Digital Media Awards against the winners from Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India.