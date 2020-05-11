Podcast - Where are the women? Finding gender balance in the news

Often, without even realising it, much of the media we consume is dominated by men. Men’s voices and men’s perspectives account for roughly 75% of the news. Yet, women make up half the population. Research has shown that stories that feature women are more widely read by women. So, why does this imbalance persist and how can news organisations shift how they represent women? Join us for season 3 of The Backstory, in conjunction with WAN-IFRA's Women In News programme.

Listen to how some have done it, with tips on measuring the problem, and ways to fix it.

This season of The Backstory is produced in partnership with WAN-IFRA's Women in News (WiN) programme, a ground-breaking effort to promote gender equality throughout the news industry.

In this episode:

For resources and tips visit Wan-Ifra's press freedom page and the WiN page.

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette

Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.

Music in this episode: Juparo by Broke for Free.

Resources:

Gender Balance Guide for Media: This guide aims to equip media organisations and professionals with the necessary tools and insights to increase gender balance in their content.