Podcast - Where are the women? Finding gender balance in the news

Listen to how some have done it, with tips on measuring the problem, and ways to fix it.
This season of The Backstory is produced in partnership with WAN-IFRA's Women in News (WiN) programme, a ground-breaking effort to promote gender equality throughout the news industry.
In this episode:
- Kesewa Henessey, Digital editor for engagement, Financial Times.
- Vincent Kahiya, veteran journalist in Zimbabwe, lead trainer, Women in News programme.
- Mona Magdy, lead trainer, Women in News programme, MENA region.
For resources and tips visit Wan-Ifra's press freedom page and the WiN page.
The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette
Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.
Music in this episode: Juparo by Broke for Free.
Resources:
Gender Balance Guide for Media: This guide aims to equip media organisations and professionals with the necessary tools and insights to increase gender balance in their content.