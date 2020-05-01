Behind the scenes of a marketing campaign for news brands

This article covers the projects shortlisted for the Best Digital Marketing Campaign for News Brands category of WAN-IFRA’s 2020 North American Digital Media Awards.

Publishers' multiplatform marketing campaigns participated in this category. They showed how radio, TV, digital, print, and other formats were used towards promoting their own new or existing news brands. Our finalists demonstrated having clear messaging, an effective social strategy, strong brand voice and efficient targeting.

Le Devoir, Canada

Pause Papier

The motivation: In 2019 Le Devoir picked up a key issue in their company: as much as their digital subscriptions are rising, paper subscriptions are decreasing about 3-4% per month. To act upon this, Le Devoir launched a marketing campaign to promote the use and feel of paper in a world where we consume most of our daily information on digital supports.

To take both digital and paper subscriptions into account, Le Devoir chose to promote their Combo subscription option, where one can get the paper at home every Saturday plus unlimited digital access all week.

The execution: Le Devoir offered a 15% discount on the Combo in order to make the campaign coherent. The digital campaign on social media campaigns was complemented by a Google ads campaign, promotional inserts in the paper, a booth at Montreal Book Fair and targeted e-blasts.

All of these components emphasized the over-stimulation of digital environments and that taking the time to read a piece of paper can have the effect of a restful pause (“Offrez-vous une pause papier”). Le Devoir also produced a making-of-a-newspaper video with a call to action to subscribe.

The results: According to Le Devoir, they reached a 350,000 people audience, 2 million impressions through Facebook, 3,500 page landing views and a CTR total of 2,19% through video ads. Most importantly, they got 353 new paper or Combo subscriptions and 167 digital subscribers that upgraded to Combo.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, United States

Unprotected: An AJC Investigation

The motivation: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) carried on an investigation into Georgia’s booming senior care industry and its failure to protect senior citizens. AJC found out that families pay thousands of dollars to take care of their elders but didn’t really know that systemic issues of neglect and abuse, as well as a lack of regulatory oversight by the state, were taking place.

This investigation is at the core of AJC’s values around hard-hitting journalistic work, commitment to exposing the truth and public service journalism. AJC’s marketing team learned about this investigation in advance because they collaborate closely with the newsroom. Hence, they had the time to mount a strategic marketing plan for its publishing.

The execution: AJC produced a campaign that took readers behind the scenes of this investigation. They not only wanted to provide them with an insider’s look at their reporting process and be transparent about it, but also, let them know how they put subscription dollars to work. The behind-the-scenes was composed of a 4:50 minute short documentary and a 0:30 cut across digital marketing channels.

The campaign also consisted of native advertising extensions, digital displays, video pre-rolls, social media campaigns - both organic and paid-, radio, outdoor billboards, print ads and a television town hall broadcast.

The results: According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the campaign delivered impressive results: widespread market awareness (reaching 100% of subscribers, gaining 21+ million impressions through native advertising and 2+ million impressions through paid social), positive brand perceptions , strong engagement, positive sentiment and, most importantly, legislative action in Georgia.

Tribune Publishing Company, United States

New York Daily News Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Campaign

The motivation: New York Daily News reached a milestone year in 2019 - their centennial. To celebrate and remind readers of the publication’s legacy of producing award-winning journalism, they launched the Centennial Campaign inviting more people to subscribe and evoking subscriber’s pride in supporting the newspaper.

The execution: In order to highlight New York Daily News’ accomplishments and to raise awareness about the publication’s centennial, Tribune Publishing ran multiple print ads with noteworthy articles published over the years. For instance, one key story was when the newspaper advocated for police officers, firefighters and volunteers who risked their lives on 9/11.

The campaign also featured digital ads on their site, television ads and promoted exclusive sales offers consisting of 100 free days of unlimited digital access or 100 days of Friday through Sunday print delivery.

The results: According to Tribune Publishing, the campaign generated 60% more starts per day compared to a typical sale offer and successfully brought attention to the New York Daily News 100-years history.

The winner of this category will be announced on May 15 and will automatically compete for WAN-IFRA’s 2020 World Digital Media Awards against the winners from Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India.