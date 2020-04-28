Stars4Media extends the deadline for proposals to Wednesday 20 May and encourages initiatives addressing the media response to the coronavirus crisis

Stars4Media , the exchange and training programme for young media professionals (“rising stars”) announces an extension of the deadline for submitting innovative proposals. Media professionals with 2 to 10 years of experience can now present their proposals by Wednesday 20 May 2020.

Proposals addressing the media response to the Coronavirus are now welcome, additionally to proposals revolving around Trust in Media and Data for Media.

Stars4Media aims to accelerate media innovation and cross-border coverage in Europe, through skill-building activities to test ideas, produce contents and develop initiatives around key themes.

WHO are we looking for?

Participants of this project will be young media professionals (“rising stars”) with 2-10 years of media experience, coming from different backgrounds (journalists, graphic designers, tech developers, marketing and social media managers).

Around what THEMES?

Wave A – TRUST in media:

Topic A.1) Constructive journalism;

Topic A.2) Fact-checking;

Topic A.3) your own topic.

Wave B – DATA for media:

Topic B.1) Data-journalism;

Topic B.2) Artificial Intelligence / Language technologies;

Topic B.3) your own topic.

NEW - WAVE C - Coronavirus media response and coverage

The Stars4Media ‘Initiatives’ are innovative ideas developed by small cross-border and cross-disciplinary teams of young media professionals around three thematic waves: DATA for media, TRUST in media, and Coronavirus (for example, an initiative can be a new service, a new editorial format, a new product, or a new process).

HOW will it work?

Propose your initiative: The last window of opportunity to propose your Initiative is 20 May 2020.

You can submit your Initiative by downloading the form here, filling it in, and submitting it to info@stars4media.eu.

Guidance, Coaching and Selection: A Jury made of relevant experts will assess the Proposals for Initiatives by the end of the month following the window of opportunity above. The applicants will be invited to elaborate on their initiatives virtually and attend one-on-one coaching sessions online. The best initiatives will be selected and applicants will be able to start their collaboration (mainly virtual) as soon as June 2020.

The earlier applicants who received constructive feedback after the Stars4Media Lab may submit their reworked proposals by the 20 May deadline.

Development of the initiative and exchange:

Physical and virtual Mobility: As soon as possible after their successful selections, and for a period of 4 to 12 weeks per initiative, the selected media professionals will carry out their initiative based on physical and virtual mobility.

Monitoring and evaluation: the development of the initiative will be monitored, evaluated, guided and facilitated by the Stars4Media consortium partners.

For more details, please check the Stars4Media Call for Initiatives.

Stars4Media Helpdesk: Questions? Need for guidance? Contact us at info@stars4media.eu.

We invite you to join the Stars4Media LinkedIn group to exchange ideas with other media professionals and find partners.

Stars4Media is a project developed by VUB University, Fondation EURACTIV, WAN-IFRA, and the European Federation of Journalists, and it is co-funded by the European Union.