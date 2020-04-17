Meet the finalists for 2020 North American Digital Media Awards' Best News Website or Mobile Service category

This category evaluates the content and general organization of a news site including mobile and desktop web platforms. All participants demonstrated combined excellence in content and UX, value to readers and advertisers. However, it came down to 3 news websites that excelled in innovative design, the use of multimedia, speed of access and overall well-distributed journalistic content.

STAT: A vital, successful news website

STAT is a dedicated news website for health and medicine news and information with 5 years of existence. It has been one of the most visited websites during the COVID-19 crisis, often drawing as many as 1.5 million unique readers a day. Their editorial offering includes news pieces, video explainers, opinion pieces, live chats and a podcast on the biotechnology industry, among others. Similarly, they offer content on technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life science industry.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post's work in 2019 continued to shape the national discussion. The Post released the landmark Afghanistan Papers, an exhaustive report that detailed U.S. officials' attempts to mislead the public about progress in the war. The trove of documents was obtained and released exclusively by The Washington Post. The Post also continues to push forward as a technology company, experimenting with new publishing strategies, more immersive storytelling and a massive growth in digital subscriptions.

USA TODAY upgrades its site on multiple platforms

USA TODAY delivers high-quality, engaging content through visual storytelling across all platforms. Their innovation strategies have led them to reach an audience of more than 85 million readers each month across digital platforms and has more than 25 million downloads of its innovative mobile app.

For the latest evolutions, the Product team studied a year’s worth of data and engagement metrics to streamline the way its content is delivered to its audience, focusing on speed, deepening engagement, and transparency, to help its audience stay up-to-date more efficiently and to enable its users to see more of the news and content they enjoy through personalization features.

The winner will be announced on May 15 and will automatically compete on WAN-IFRA’s 2021 World Digital Media Awards against the winners from Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.