Journalism emergency funds around the world

Based on the evidence of lost income and an inability to pay essential living expenses, we anticipate a great need for support within our global network of news publishers and members. To support them during these challenging times, we have compiled a list of journalism emergency relief funds available both globally and regionally. This work is in progress but we hope that this preliminary mapping will help our global members community in the short term.

Image by angelo luca iannaccone from Pixabay

The list is non-exhaustive and will be completed in the coming weeks. It is part of a wider initiative in which WAN-IFRA is collaborating with an international coordination group of NGOs, international organisations, foundations and donors.

Our objective is to share information amongst initiatives that could lead to filling identified gaps. We need to learn what is working, where the money is helping, where it is not, and hopefully align strategically to help to make decisions based on the information and learning we can capture with your help. Please let us know of any other initiative (global or local) that you are aware of. Email Vincent Peyregne at vincent.peyregne@wan-ifra.org

GLOBAL FUNDS

Facebook

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS cash grants and ad credits

SPECIFIC FOCUS Small non-media-specific business Grants programme.

ELIGIBILITY Have between 2 and 50 employees. Have been in business for over a year. Have experienced challenges from COVID-19. Be in or near a location where Facebook operates

DEADLINE more details as they become available

LINK https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

Google

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA Local news media

GRANTS Grants will range from the low thousands (USD/Euro) for small hyper-local newsrooms to low tens of thousands for larger newsrooms, with variations per region.

SPECIFIC FOCUS Journalism Emergency Relief. Newsroom size of between 2 and 100 staff journalists. Local publishers employing more than 100 FTE journalists can apply and will be considered subject to Google’s discretion, based mainly on differing needs by country/regions.

ELIGIBILITY small- and medium-sized local news organisations producing original news for local communities with a digital presence

DEADLINE April 29, 2020

LINK https://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/journalism-emergency-relief-fund

Internews

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS $500 to $5,000

SPECIFIC FOCUS “Creation, production and dissemination of information related to the COVID/Coronavirus that will keep people safe and help them make informed decisions for themselves, their families and communities: scientific developments, symptoms and treatment, local health policies and procedures, daily useful local community news and information etc.”

ELIGIBILITY Media outlets, organizations and individuals who are working to provide local language journalism and other forms of public information related to the COVID/Coronavirus pandemic and its impacts

DEADLINE One-time only and grants should be spent within 30 days

LINK https://internews.org/information-saves-lives-rapid-response-fund-application-guidelines-and-form

IWMF International Women Media Foundation

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All media.

GRANTS Up to $2,000 USD per request though special consideration will be given on a case-by-case basis to those have greater financial need.

SPECIFIC FOCUS The IWMF’s Journalism Relief Fund provides women-identifying journalists with the following: Living assistance to prevent homelessness and food insecurity, Acute medical care and mental health services, Childcare, Legal support

ELIGIBILITY Be a staff or freelance woman-identifying reporter, working in any medium, whose primary profession is journalism (priority would be given to freelancers and journalists recently laid off). Has worked full-time as a journalist within six months of applying for assistance. Apply for assistance directly related to the global health crisis. And, has no other sources of income available at this time.

LINK https://iwmf.submittable.com/submit/41e7f7ce-db40-4ff6-873f-e24450e27497/journalism-relief-fund-english

National Geographic

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA

GRANTS Ranging from $1,000–8,000 USD. Applicants may use up to 100 per cent of their budget as personal reimbursement for their reporting time.

SPECIFIC FOCUS For local coverage of the preparation, response, and impact of this global pandemic as seen through evidence-based reporting. Beyond reporting on medical and physical health-related to COVID-19, the National Geographic especially encourages reporting that covers social, emotional, economic and equity issues. Narratives around the Pandemic necessarily include facts and numbers, but ultimately, must also go deeper—telling the stories of inequities that COVID-19 has brought to light.

ELIGIBILITY Writers, photographers, videographers, audio journalists, cartographers, filmmakers, and data visualization experts

DEADLINE Call for proposals will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications may be submitted until further notice.

LINK https://www.nationalgeographic.org/funding-opportunities/grants/what-we-fund/covid-19-emergency-fund/

Poynter Institute (International Fact-Checking Network)

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Individual grants Up to $50,000. Supported by Facebook committing to an amount of US$1 000 000

SPECIFIC FOCUS Applicants working with health experts for evidence-based and scientific coverage. Audience development initiatives that use innovative formats to better reach people with reliable information. Fact-checkers supporting public authorities with reliable information for better communication

ELIGIBILITY – The applications are only open to the fact-checking units that are active members of the #CoronaVirusFacts alliance and to IFCN’s verified signatories. Translation of fact checks from native languages to different languages. Each applicant can send up to two proposals.

LINK https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2020/flash-grants-of-up-to-50k-are-now-available-for-fact-checkers-fighting-coronavirus-misinformation/?fbclid=IwAR10pvopJL1ay0lQ3_StIukHiXQLjiT-ogL70uGyN0-CkphF6zq39M0CG9g

Pulitzer Center

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS Most awards for international reporting/travel program are between $5,000 and $10,000.

SPECIFIC FOCUS Coronavirus News Collaboration Challenge. Groups of freelance journalists working together and groups of newsrooms collaborating on a project. They strongly encourage proposals from journalists and newsrooms that represent a broad array of social, racial, ethnic, underrepresented groups, and economic backgrounds.

ELIGIBILITY All independent journalists and newsrooms in the United States and other countries

DEADLINE until further notice

LINK https://pulitzercenter.org/coronavirus-news-collaboration-challenge?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=Newsletter&utm_campaign=CoronavirusNewsCollaborationChallenge20200318

The Rory Peck Trust

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All

SPECIFIC FOCUS COVID-19 HARDSHIP FUND. Freelance journalists whose work and livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19.

DEADLINE Due to overwhelming demand, the fund is temporarily closed to new applications and will re-open as soon as possible.

LINK https://rorypecktrust.org/freelance-assistance/covid-fund/

REGIONAL FUNDS

Africa-China Reporting Project

COUNTRIES Africa

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS up to $1,500

SPECIFIC FOCUS Investigating “current ground-level responses, capacity, successes/failures, shortcomings, services and collaborations in African countries, communities, and organisations.”

ELIGIBILITY All journalists who present Africa-focused proposals. Applicants need not necessarily have previous reporting experience in this area. An indication that the investigation will be published, needed.

DEADLINE 30 April 2020

LINK https://africachinareporting.co.za/2020/03/call-for-applications-public-health-reporting-grants-2020/

Civitates

COUNTRIES Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS Grant amounts may vary depending on the size and scope of the plans proposed as well as the applicant organization’s annual budget.

SPECIFIC FOCUS Proposals for core grants to strengthen public interest journalism organizations across Europe.

ELIGIBILITY More on Website

DEADLINE 30 June 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/civitates-seeking-proposals-for-strengthening-public-interest-journalism-organizations-across-europecivitates-seeking-proposals-for-strengthening-public-interest-journalism-organizations-across-europe/

European Journalism Center

COUNTRIES Europe

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS between €5,000 and €50,000

SPECIFIC FOCUS News organizations and journalists to support community engagement, address critical business needs and facilitate coverage of the pandemic

ELIGIBILITY Small and medium-sized news organisations supporting the communities most affected by the crisis.

Based in Europe (as defined by the Council of Europe)

Actively covering COVID-19

Serving communities on a hyperlocal, local or regional scale, or communities of interest

Either non-profit or for-profit

DEADLINE more details as they become available

LINK https://europeanjournalism.fund

Facebook

COUNTRIES USA

OPERATORS Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), Local Media Association (LMA), Local Media Consortium (LMC), National Association of Broadcasters (NAB)

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Grants size: $25,000 to $100,000. Amount raised or committed: US$25 000 000

SPECIFIC FOCUS Local News Relief Fund

ELIGIBILITY Actively covering COVID-19. Serving a defined geographic area. Preference for outlets that are family- or community-owned or independent and serve immigrant, rural, underserved and economically disadvantaged communities. Only one grant will be made available per organization (an organization that owns several news outlets is eligible to apply for one grant across their company).

DEADLINE 24 April

LINK https://www.facebook.com/journalismproject/programs/grants/coronavirus-local-news-relief-fund

Fund for Investigative Journalism

COUNTRIES USA

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Grants average $5,000 but can be as high as $10,000

SPECIFIC FOCUS FIJ’s board of directors is looking for stories on the coronavirus that break new ground and expose wrongdoing—such as corruption, malfeasance, or abuse of power—in the public and private sectors.

ELIGIBILITY FIJ encourages proposals written for ethnic media as well as those submitted by journalists of colour and involving the impact of the coronavirus in U.S. ethnic communities.

DEADLINE Rolling basis

LINK https://investigate.submittable.com/submit/163797/coronavirus-rolling-grant-for-u-s-freelancers

Judith Neilson Institute

COUNTRIES Australia

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Not specified

SPECIFIC FOCUS The application must be for a freelancer or casual contributor, not permanent staff.

ELIGIBILITY Media organisations will be required to acquit the grant, including by providing valid invoices from freelancers or casual contributors . The application must be for a specific project or task. There is no limitation on topics. The grant is intended to support reporting, including editorial work and photography. Applications will only be accepted from media organisations, not from freelancers or casual contributors directly.

DEADLINE Rolling basis over the coming 2-3 months.

LINK https://jninstitute.org/partnerships/support-for-freelancers-and-casual-contributors-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-01042020-150826

Media-X Prototype Grant Scheme 2020

COUNTRIES Greater China including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS maximum amount of HK$150,000 per award team/project

SPECIFIC FOCUS To work with industry innovators to cultivate and promote innovation in the news and media industry.

ELIGIBILITY Apply as a team of 1-3 members. (A minimum of 2 team members is recommended). Students and staff from HKU are encouraged to apply for the Scheme. The Media-X prototype grant is for independent projects. Large companies are not eligible to apply. However, if the project is your own, and independent of the company, then eligible to apply.

DEADLINE 15 May 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/applications-open-for-media-x-prototype-grant-scheme-2020/

Meedan’s Check Global program

COUNTRIES North Africa/West Asia, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific region

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Individuals can apply for up to $500. Organizations can apply for up to $2000. Collaborative projects can apply for up to $2500

SPECIFIC FOCUS The grants are aimed at supporting fact-checking and verification projects, local watchdog initiatives, documentation of the local reality under quarantine, media/digital literacy campaigns, tracking the impact of lockdowns on democracies, and examining digital surveillance and surveillance capitalism, civil rights, and violence against women related to COVID-19.

ELIGIBILITY The fieldwork of applicants should represent any ethical or health and safety issues that need to be taken into consideration. Projects that serve local and underserved communities, women, gender non-binary individuals, vulnerable people and rural populations will be prioritized. Rigour: Do the applicant adhere to a fact-checking methodology? How will the applicant check their sources as accurate? Are the resources used for your media literacy campaign reliable?

LINK https://meedan.com/blog/new-microgrants-for-covid-19-media-work-in-emerging-economies/

The South Asian Journalists Association

COUNTRIES South Asia

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS Two grants, up to $2,500 each, to support the projects, which can be in any medium.

SPECIFIC FOCUS Freelance projects that are focused on covering the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts.

ELIGIBILITY Not specified

DEADLINE 20 April

LINK http://saja.org/covidgrants

The Photographer Fund

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS US$25,000 fund. up to US$500 per applicant

SPECIFIC FOCUS independent photographers who are facing unprecedented financial hardships in the wake of the outbreak.

ELIGIBILITY The Photographer Fund will be using its own discretion to determine who is granted the funds

DEADLINE Rolling applications

LINK https://www.format.com/photographer-fund

Women Photograph

COUNTRIES Global

TYPE OF MEDIA All

GRANTS For the foreseeable future, all donations made to Women Photograph will go directly to an Emergency Fund

SPECIFIC FOCUS Women Photograph initiatives

ELIGIBILITY Independent women and non-binary photographers who have been impacted by COVID-19: travel fund, data collection, exhibitions and publications, and the annual Women Photograph Workshop.

DEADLINE Rolling applications

LINK https://www.womenphotograph.com/donate

Art Jameel Research and Practice Platform

COUNTRIES MENA region

TYPE OF MEDIA All. Visual artists and creative practitioners

GRANTS US$1,000 to US$2,000 micro-fees

SPECIFIC FOCUS Primarily for those who work on a per-project basis and whose practices have been affected by program cancellations and project changes, locally or globally. Support to independent artists’ and creative practitioners’ in the development of compelling and original work, whether existing or new.

ELIGIBILITY Applicants should be an individual artist, writer, independent researcher or curator (or an individual representing an artist collective, ensemble or group) and largely working independently; they should be unattached to or directly supported by universities, companies, institutions or organisations DEADLINE 30 April and 7 June

LINK https://jameelartscentre.org/whats-on/art-jameel-research-and-practice-platform/

U.S. Embassy Islamabad

COUNTRIES Pakistan

TYPE OF MEDIA Digital Media

GRANTS The award floor is $25,000; the award ceiling is $100,000.00

SPECIFIC FOCUS The program aims to expand the digital media skills and capacity of citizen journalists, working to build and support an open, democratic, and prosperous society in cities Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

ELIGIBILITYEligibility is open to international non-profit organizations.

Pakistan government entities are not eligible to apply.

DEADLINE 18 May 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/u-s-mission-to-pakistan-seeking-applications-for-supporting-citizen-journalists/

US Consulate General Lahore

COUNTRIES Pakistan

TYPE OF MEDIA Both traditional and new/digital media

GRANTS Award floor: $20,000. Award ceiling: $25,000.

SPECIFIC FOCUS proposals which further the professional development of Pakistan’s journalists by training journalists/reporters on monetizing and expanding their skills through new media/visual production training. The training will also promote entrepreneurship, giving participating journalists the skills and confidence to develop new digital platforms for independent media.

ELIGIBILITY All award activities should be completed within six months from the award start date

DEADLINE 15 May 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/u-s-mission-to-pakistan-visual-storytelling-for-lahore-based-media/

U.S. Embassy Public New Delhi

COUNTRIES India

TYPE OF MEDIA Digital Media

GRANTS Maximum Award Amount: $70,000

SPECIFIC FOCUS Young adults (18 to 35-year-olds) in third and fourth-tier cities in North India become more aware of the threat false information poses to their communities and develop greater resilience against its effects.

ELIGIBILITY Not-for-profit organizations. Civil society/non-governmental organizations. Think tanks. Public and private educational institutions

Individuals. Public International Organizations and Governmental institutions

DEADLINE 26 May 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/u-s-mission-to-india-announces-think-twice-caravan-to-safeguard-against-disinformation/

U.S. Consulate General Chennai

COUNTRIES India

TYPE OF MEDIA All media

GRANTS Maximum Award Amount: $65,000.

SPECIFIC FOCUS Develop the skills of regional language journalists in investigative journalism in order to mitigate the spread of disinformation and misinformation.

ELIGIBILITY Not-for-profit organizations. Civil society/non-governmental organizations. Think tanks. Public and private educational institutions

Individuals. Public International Organizations and Governmental institutions

DEADLINE 22 May 2020

LINK https://www2.fundsforngos.org/latest-funds-for-ngos/u-s-mission-to-india-seeking-applications-for-investigative-journalism-to-counter-disinformation-a-regional-language-media-initiative/

U.S. Consulate General Kolkata