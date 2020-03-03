Podcast – Covering protests: Staying safe to tell the story

Protests have become more frequent, and more violent, around the world. Covering them has become increasingly dangerous for journalists, and has required new ways of thinking and acting.

Protests have become more frequent, and more violent, around the world. Covering them has become increasingly dangerous for journalists, and has required new ways of thinking and acting. This episode puts safety issues into the context of covering protests. What are journalists and editors’ experiences? What should they be thinking about?

In this episode:

Sergi Vicente , director of Betevé, Barcelona's public television station.

, director of Betevé, Barcelona's public television station. Zuraidah Ibrahim , deputy executive editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.

, deputy executive editor of the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. Monica Almeida , chief of the investigative unit at El Universo daily newspaper in Ecuador.

, chief of the investigative unit at El Universo daily newspaper in Ecuador. Roger Renni, director of Key Objectives, a specialist company supporting journalists on the ground and providing hostile environment training.

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.

Music in this episode by Chris Zabriskie.

Resources: