Podcast - Contracts that keep journalists safe

Contracts should be a part of every journalist’s conversation with an editor, especially when the assignment involves risk.

A contract may seem like an afterthought for a freelancer, and it’s not obvious how it is linked to safety. But contracts should be a part of every journalist’s conversation with an editor, especially when the assignment involves risk. What should journalists be asking for? And what should editors and news organisations be thinking about?

In this episode:

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette
Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.

Music in this episode by Broke for Free.

Visit The Backstory series page for more episodes.

Resources:

 

Author

Andrew Heslop

2020-02-13 10:43

