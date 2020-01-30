World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers

Podcast - The Cost of Safety

World News Publishing Focus

World News Publishing Focus

World News Publishing Focus
Your Guide to the Changing Media Landscape

Podcast - The Cost of Safety

What is the cost of keeping yourself safe when you’re a journalist? 

Journalists, editors and security managers help us start to understand how money can be a safety concern in itself, especially for freelancers who are often left on their own to negotiate budgets and insurance coverage.

In this epiosde:

  • Safa Al Ahmad, freelance journalist and film-maker.
  • Zaffar Abbas, editor of Dawn newspaper in Pakistan.
  • Prash Naik, media lawyer, former general counsel for Channel 4 television in the UK.
  • Sharbil Nammour, Global Head of Security and Risk at Vice Media.

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.

Music in this episode by Swelling.

Visit The Backstory series page for more episodes.

Resources:

 

Tags

Author

Andrew Heslop's picture

Andrew Heslop

Date

2020-01-30 12:18

  • Print page

Contact information

Editorial

The World Editors Forum is the organisation within the World Association of Newspapers devoted to newspaper editors worldwide. The Editors Weblog (www.editorsweblog.org), launched in January 2004, is a WEF initiative designed to facilitate the diffusion of information relevant to newspapers and their editors.

© 2020 WAN-IFRA - World Association of News Publishers

Footer Navigation