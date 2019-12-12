World Editors Forum strengthened by seven new board members

At a meeting of the Board of the World Editors Forum in Paris last Wednesday, seven new members were elected. They are:
- Jane Barrett: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, UK
- Catarina Carvalho, Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Portugal
- Brian McGrory: Editor, Boston Globe, US
- Esther Ng: Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia
- Pamella Sittoni: Executive Editor, Nation Media Group, Kenya
- Tammy Tam: Editor in Chief, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong
- David Walmsley: Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail, Canada
Warren Fernandez, Editor of the Straits Times and current President of WEF said: “We are thrilled to have these distinguished editors join the WEF Board at this time. They will bring much expertise and diversity and will add greatly to our discussions on the common challenges we face in the media. They have big shoes to fill given that some heavy weight editors are stepping down to allow for succession. But given their experience in and commitment to journalism, I have no doubt they will add much to our deliberations on the way forward for the media.”
The full board is:
- President: Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore
- Vice President: Toyosi Ogunseye, Head of BBC Language Services, West Africa, Nigeria
- Argentina: José del Rio, Editor in Chief, La Nación
- Argentina: Chani Guyot, Founder, RED/Accion
- Canada: David Walmsley, Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail
- Denmark: Erik Bjerager, Editor in Chief, Kristeligt Dagblad
- Egypt: Fatemah Farag, CEO,Welad Elbalad Media
- Finland: Matti Kalliokoski, Editorial Page Editor, Helsingin Sanomat
- Germany: Wolfgang Krach, Editor in Chief, Süddeutsche Zeitung
- Hong Kong: Tammy Tam, South China Morning Post
- India: Ritu Kapur, Co-founder and CEO, The Quint
- Kenya: Pamella Sittoni, Executive Editor, Daily Nation
- Malaysia: Esther Ng: Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia
- Mexico: Javier Garza, WEF Newsroom Safety consultant
- Mexico: Martha Ramos Sosa, Editorial Director, Organización Editorial Mexicana
- Norway: Ingeborg Volan, VP of newsroom strategy, publishing and visual journalism, Dagens Næringsliv
- Pakistan: Rameeza Nizami, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Nawa-i-Waqt
- Portugal: Catarina Carvalho, Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group,
- Russian Federation: Vladimir Sungorkin, General Director, Editor-in-Chief, Komsomolskaya Pravda
- South Africa: Lisa MacLeod, Head of Digital, Tiso Blackstar Group
- Turkey: Ertuğrul Ozkok, Columnist, Hürriyet
- United Kingdom: Dmitry Shishkin, Chief Content Officer, Culture Trip
- United Kingdom: Jane Barrett: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters,
- USA: Brian McGrory, Editor in Chief, Boston Globe
- USA: Joanne Lipman, CNBC Contributor, Fellow, Institute of Advanced Study, Princeton
The World Editors Forum has been connecting editors around the world for the past 27 years. It is focused on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending and protecting press freedom. It operates within the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
