World Editors Forum gets seven new board members

At a meeting of the Board of the World Editors Forum in Paris on Wednesday, seven new members were elected. They are:

Jane Barrett: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, UK

Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, UK Catarina Carvalho, Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Portugal

Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Portugal Brian McGrory: Editor, Boston Globe, US

Editor, Boston Globe, US Esther Ng : Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia

: Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia Pamella Sittoni: Executive Editor, Nation Media Group, Kenya

Executive Editor, Nation Media Group, Kenya Tammy Tam: Editor in Chief, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

Editor in Chief, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong David Walmsley: Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail, Canada

Warren Fernandez, Editor of the Straits Times and current President of WEF said: “We are thrilled to have these distinguished editors join the WEF Board at this time. They will bring much expertise and diversity and will add greatly to our discussions on the common challenges we face in the media. They have big shoes to fill given that some heavy weight editors are stepping down to allow for succession. But given their experience in and commitment to journalism, I have no doubt they will add much to our deliberations on the way forward for the media.”

The full board is:

President: Warren Fernandez , Editor-in-Chief, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore

, Editor-in-Chief, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Vice President: Toyosi Ogunseye, Head of BBC Language Services, West Africa, Nigeria

Argentina: José del Rio , Editor in Chief, La Nación

, Editor in Chief, La Nación Argentina: Chani Guyot , Founder, RED/Accion

, Founder, RED/Accion Canada: David Walmsley , Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail

, Editor in Chief, Globe and Mail Denmark: Erik Bjerager , Editor in Chief, Kristeligt Dagblad

, Editor in Chief, Kristeligt Dagblad Egypt: Fatemah Farag , CEO,Welad Elbalad Media

, CEO,Welad Elbalad Media Finland: Matti Kalliokoski , Editorial Page Editor, Helsingin Sanomat

, Editorial Page Editor, Helsingin Sanomat Germany: Wolfgang Krach, Editor in Chief, Süddeutsche Zeitung

Editor in Chief, Süddeutsche Zeitung Hong Kong: Tammy Tam , South China Morning Post

, South China Morning Post India: Ritu Kapur , Co-founder and CEO, The Quint

, Co-founder and CEO, The Quint Kenya: Pamella Sittoni, Executive Editor, Daily Nation

Executive Editor, Daily Nation Malaysia: Esther Ng : Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia

: Chief Content Officer, The Star, Malaysia Mexico: Javier Garza , WEF Newsroom Safety consultant

, WEF Newsroom Safety consultant Mexico: Martha Ramos Sosa , Editorial Director, Organización Editorial Mexicana

, Editorial Director, Organización Editorial Mexicana Norway: Ingeborg Volan , VP of newsroom strategy, publishing and visual journalism, Dagens Næringsliv

, VP of newsroom strategy, publishing and visual journalism, Dagens Næringsliv Pakistan: Rameeza Nizami , Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Nawa-i-Waqt

, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Nawa-i-Waqt Portugal: Catarina Carvalho , Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group,

, Editor In Chief, Diário de Notícias, Global Media Group, Russian Federation: Vladimir Sungorkin , General Director, Editor-in-Chief, Komsomolskaya Pravda

, General Director, Editor-in-Chief, Komsomolskaya Pravda South Africa: Lisa MacLeod , Head of Digital, Tiso Blackstar Group

, Head of Digital, Tiso Blackstar Group Turkey: Ertuğrul Ozkok , Columnist, Hürriyet

, Columnist, Hürriyet United Kingdom: Dmitry Shishkin , Chief Content Officer, Culture Trip

, Chief Content Officer, Culture Trip United Kingdom: Jane Barrett : Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters,

: Global Editor for Media News Strategy, Reuters, USA: Brian McGrory , Editor in Chief, Boston Globe

, Editor in Chief, Boston Globe USA: Joanne Lipman, CNBC Contributor, Fellow, Institute of Advanced Study, Princeton

The World Editors Forum has been connecting editors around the world for the past 27 years. It is focused on the future of quality journalism, newsroom transformation and defending and protecting press freedom. It operates within the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

If you would like to join the World Editors Forum, contact Cherilyn.Ireton@wan-ifra.org