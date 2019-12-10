Call for initiatives – Stars4Media exchange and training programme for young media professionals – deadline January 20, 2020

WHAT is Stars4Media?
Stars4Media is an exchange and training programme for young media professionals (“rising stars”) between cooperating media organisations, to accelerate media innovation and cross-border coverage in Europe.
Stars4Media will encourage innovation through skill-building activities between paired media organisations to test ideas, produce contents and develop initiatives around 4 strategic themes.
WHO are we looking for?
Participants of this project will be young media professionals (“rising stars”) with 2-10 years of media experience, coming from different backgrounds (journalists, graphic designers, tech developers, marketing and social media managers).
Around what THEMES?
This pilot project call is structured around 2 waves divided in main topics:
Wave A - TRUST in media:
Topic A.1) Constructive journalism;
Topic A.2) Fact-checking;
Topic A.3) your own topic.
Wave B - DATA for media:
Topic B.1) Data-journalism;
Topic B.2) Artificial Intelligence / Language technologies;
Topic B.3) your own topic.
We are open to proposed topics will/could be also accepted, and will be assessed by the consortium members on their relevance, innovation aspects and expected impact.
WHY should you participate?
As a young media professional you will:
- work with another European media than your own for 4 to 12 weeks
- gain practical skills on quality reporting, data journalism, fact-checking, AI and translation technologies, marketing, and social media
- be part of a network of 100 young media innovators in Europe
As a media outlet you will:
- grow your network with the best innovative media companies in Europe and top media leaders
- test ideas, develop new products and new business models, and innovate
- develop and motivate your staff and future management
Questions and clarifications: Interested media professionals and media outlets will be able to submit their Expression of interest and questions by filling in a form (Your Expression of interest in the Stars4Media pilot project should be submitted (link to downloadable form) and sending it to info@stars4media.eu with the Subject: ”Expression of interest Stars4Media”.
HOW will it work?
Step 1 - Submission of initiatives: Call will be opened on 20/12/2019. Submission deadline: 20/01/2020. You will be able to submit your Initiative here by the above mentioned deadline.
Step 2 - Pre-selection: From 20/01/2020 until 01/02/2020, a Jury formed of 20 experts will pre-select around 120 initiatives.
Step 3 - Final Selection: At the match-making event, which will take place from 03 to 06/03/2020 in Brussels, 100 media professionals from around 40 media outlets are paired around innovative initiatives and benefit from ad-hoc training
Step 4 - Development of the initiative and exchange:
- Physical and virtual Mobility: from the second week of March 2020 and for an average of 4 to 12 weeks the selected initiatives and therefore media professionals and their media outlets will carry out their initiative based on physical and virtual mobility
- Monitoring and evaluation: the development of the initiative will be constantly monitored, evaluated and facilitated by the consortium partners
IMPORTANT:
1) Requirements for participating in the Stars4Media Pilot Project
- The media outlets behind the proposed initiatives will endorse the project’s terms and conditions;
- 80% of the eligible costs will be reimbursed. Eligible costs are: traveling, subsistence and training costs incurred during the initiative;
- A maximum of 6000 euros expenses per person will be eligible to be reimbursed of which 80% is reimbursed by the project and 20% by the media outlet participating;
- The ratio 80/20% also applies for reimbursing expenses lower than 6000 euros;
- We will give priority to initiatives of at least 2 media professionals from 2 different media outlets (this is a “Stars4Media Pair”). Exceptionally initiatives can have more than 2 media outlets;
- Initiatives already indicating a Stars4Media Pair will be given priority and are more likely to be selected;
- 10% freelance media professionals might be accepted provided they have a VAT number.
2) Successful initiatives will be governed by the provisions stated in the following documents, by submitting your initiative you acknowledge and accept the provisions of the following rules:
Stars4Media General Conditions for Participation
Stars4Media Specific Rules (available soon)
Stars4Media Agreement Coordinator - Media Outlet
Stars4Media FAQ
This project is developed by VUB University, Fondation EURACTIV, WAN-IFRA, and the European Federation of Journalists, and it is co-funded by the European Union.