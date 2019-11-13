Media outlets must understand who their customers are in order to build successful revenue models

As more people use social media platforms to get news updates, news organizations are starting to realize that they need to build a loyal consumer base to monetize digital content and generate greater revenue.

News consumption patterns around the world are changing, and a disrupted media industry can no longer rely solely on advertising revenue to fund quality journalism. These days, articles reporting breaking news often get the widest reach and the most advertisement revenue thanks to social media. An increasing number of news organizations are investing in content, with 59% of the media outlets surveyed for the 2019 Membership Economics Report showing an increase in the budget allotted to editorial content.

The main questions that arise are: What kind of content should news organizations invest in? How will that content generate the kind of revenue news organizations need?

Sun explained how digital media outlets are transforming and should do so to keep up with the changing media landscape.

Know Your Customer — gather data

Sun highlighted that there are two main customer types. Firstly, there is Customer A: the standard anonymous customer from whom media outlets primarily make money via advertisement revenue and affiliate money. Secondly, there is Customer B, a loyal core customer and a digital subscriber who is a source of both subscription and advertisement revenue. This customer has more value. To turn the less valuable Customer A into a paying customer or a regular reader that generates more advertisement revenue, media outlets need to recognise this type of customers.

“You probably have a lot more data hidden in the pockets of your organization,'' said Sun, addressing the publishers present at the conference. “Once you understand how to leverage that data, you can get more money from your customers. And once you understand where they are along value curve, you can start thinking about what kind of content is likely to drive that value.”

For example, The Wall Street Journal, a popular American newspaper, gathered data on half of its customer profiles by combining information acquired from different divisions of the company, such as marketing, sales and IT. Using that data, it was able to score a targeted advertisement agreement with American Airlines. Upon analysing the data it already had, they realized that many of its subscribers travelled quite frequently for business purposes.

Categorize your content — what content generates the most value?

Sun also highlighted that media organizations need to divide their content into different categories and then analyze which kind of content generates more value. Political commentaries usually generate subscriptions and a loyal consumer base. On the other hand, a cooking column can build new usage habits in the reader. The media organization can then monetize that column with grocery related targeted advertisements. News organizations can engage with their customers by giving them the content they want. If they can keep these customers, they can generate more revenue from them. This can then be used to increase investment in that valuable content.

“If you spend the time to understand your customer,'' said Sun, “all the ways you can monetize your customer and then tie in the content you have to serve your customer really is worthwhile.”

Fox News faced a similar challenge. However, in this case, the subscription-based cable news outlet already had committed consumers, so what more could it give to those who were already getting their content as part of their cable package? By analyzing customer data and news consumption patterns, the company mapped out all the possibilities news consumers were willing to pay for. It then launched Fox Nation, an opinion-based streaming service with an annual price of $60 that is on its way to gaining 1.5 million subscribers by 2021.

“It is a little bit of investment to start this process,'' said Sun. “But I do want to call out that the cost of not doing it is equally high.”

Author Ananta Agarwal is an undergraduate student in the University of Hong Kong pursuing a double major in Journalism and English.