The QUEST project will define, measure and support quality in science communication, and aims to develop tools, recommendations and guidelines for science communicators working in the fields of journalism, social media, and museums. WAN-IFRA is a project partner through its Global Alliance for Media Innovation network.

How can we define, measure and support effective scientific communications? What are the tools and guidelines that would help improve its quality? Can we support the creation of a community of science communication stakeholders?

These and many other questions will be examined as part of the Horizon 2020 project QUEST – QUality and Effectiveness in Science and Technology communication.

During the two-year project, the QUEST consortium will analyse the field of science communication, aiming to define quality criteria and provide supporting tools for people working in the field, including journalists, social media professionals and museum facilitators.

The project will focus on three subjects specifically – climate change, vaccines, AI – to better understand the processes and dynamics that impact science communications today. Ultimately, the goal is to offer citizens effective and reliable communication on scientific topics that have a significant impact on their daily lives.

The QUEST consortium brings together a wide range of science communication researchers, communicators, journalists, social media experts, and other professionals in science communication. As a project partner, WAN-IFRA’s Global Alliance for Media Innovation (GAMI) allows the project to connect with the organisation’s wide network of media professionals.

