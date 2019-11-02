To Avoid Future Digital Transformation Failures, Organizations Must Look at Their Own Culture First

If publishers want to grow and fully capitalize on digital subscriptions, they must transform and build the culture within their own organizations say Danish media consultant Steffen Damborg.

Faced with failed attempts to increase digital subscriptions, newsrooms should be aware of the reasons for those failures and change their old production habits to adapt to the fast-moving digital world, Steffen Damborg told the Digital Media Asia 2019 in Hong Kong in October.

he content production of most western publishers is not aligned with the demands of the audience, Damborg said. For example, newsrooms currently produce entertainment content the most, but lifestyle stories attract people’s eyeballs more than any other kind of story.

Another issue is the timing mismatch between when people consume news and when websites publish.

”Why don't we start cutting pieces in the afternoon?” asks Damborg. “And then finish them off in the morning so they're ready for the marketplace. Just in time when your audience is ready to consume.”

In addition to changing the news production cycle within newsrooms, publishers must monitor and adapt to how audiences use and engage with their content so that they can eventually be turned into paying subscribers. Damborg said only two percent of website users generate more than 80% of the total revenue from digital. These data should have a huge effect on what newsrooms do regarding the management of space on a website.

Damborg also said publishers should avoid bringing in outside consultants or new hires to improve their operations.

“Stop looking outside your organization to find the talent that can solve your problems because problems have to be solved by the people you have within your organization,” Damborg said. Instead, he said, transforming the wider culture of the organization is the most significant predictor of success.

Newsrooms must transform in other ways, as well, according to Damborg, including becoming more data-driven.

“We need to be more exploratory. We need to be quicker to act,” Damborg said, adding that management needs to transform, since change should come from the top of the organization, while also empowering people to make needed changes.

Author Rachel Long is a postgraduate student majoring in international journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Image: Media consultant Steffen Damborg helps attendees of Digital Media Asia 2019 understand why established publishers often struggle with digital transformation.