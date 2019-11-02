Spain's local publisher ARA spells out its secret for growing revenue

Speaking at the Digital Media Asia 2019 conference in Hong Kong, ARA Newspaper’s chief revenue & innovation officer, Georgina Ferri Tordera, told attendees the secret behind a remarkable revenue increase for their publication: Use an “Audiences First” approach.

Located in Barcelona, ARA Newspaper is a local publication which has several editions. It saw a sales increase of 5.2% in 2018 compared to 2017, and a 15.2% increase compared to 2016. During that time, the sector in Catalonia was experiencing a 22% fall.

After setting up a metered paywall in 2015, ARA created a consolidated business model, unique in the media landscape of Spain, that helped them create a community of 45,000 subscribers.

According to Tordera, ARA has several high-quality print editions - differentiated products with some unusual bets on different audiences, including a comic newspaper and some artist-made newspapers. Such kinds of special editions draw different audience groups.

“Focusing on direct revenue from subscribers requires a deep understanding of the audience,” Tordera said.

ARA has developed a special “Audiences First” strategy - note the plural - which is a new approach for B2B and B2C.

Tordera said they analyzed the customers first, to define who and where they are, what they want, as well as the time and the way they consume, then make differentiated content for these audiences.

“We served targeted audiences with targeted content,” said Tordera. “You must change the metrics.”

Using this method, Tordera says 63.5% of ARA’s revenue now comes from subscribers and readers.

Tordera also says ARA uses all channels and distribution networks to reach its audiences. She suggested that media companies should publish on the platforms used mostly by their audiences, as found through a careful analysis.

“Once we have reached the audience, convert these regular readers into subscribers,” she said. According to Tordera, the process of conversion works as a funnel. In the end, they develop the loyalty of the community, which increases the value of being a subscriber.

Besides Audiences First, ARA has explored other models of revenue, such as their Summer Camp focused on journalism and their services as a communication company.

Even though ARA is focused on digital, Tordera said a publisher can’t ignore it’s core product.

“Move to real process of digital priority, without forgetting the quality of the paper. Digital first, paper later and better.”

Author Carol Yuan is a year 3 International Journalism student in Hong Kong Baptist University.