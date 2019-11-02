How the Financial Times’ paid-for readership reached an impressive seven digits

Shifting strategies toward embracing digital transformation in the 21st century boosted the Financial Times to more than a million subscribers in 2019, Nashua Gallagher told attendees of the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Conference 2019.

Nashua Gallagher, head of the Financial Times' B2C Acquisition Marketing, Asia Pacific told conference goers in Hong Kong that two-thirds of those paying readers are outside of the UK, with 80% being digital subscribers.

Now the FT earns 65% of its revenue from content. Content revenue first exceeded advertising in 2014. Compare those statistics to 1989, when circulation was 290,000, mostly in the UK and with most income coming from advertising.

Prioritizing readership and engagement is paramount in attracting subscribers, Gallager said.

"Having a face-to-face conversation with a customer is valuable, and we found that our customers are incredibly diverse” she said. She added, “We moved from demographic target to more value based.”

Digital transformation has reshaped the fashion in which journalism has been practiced, with the digital revolution attracting the audience and tech innovation situating the news media in an enviable position.

“The goal of quality journalism is to engage our readers. Page views alone have very little to do with engagement,” Gallagher said. She said prioritizing engagement and understanding their audience, as well as content goals, were critical to reaching their million subscriber goal.

And to better understand the consumption and dissemination of readers content, tracking and measuring engagement are crucial steps. This is how publishers can identify readers’ habits, perceptions and motivations, Gallagher said.

But perhaps most importantly, said Gallager, publishers who want to grow their subscription base have to be willing to accept change, transformation and disruption.

“The genesis of disruption is a good thing, is a force and not a story,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said disruptive business innovation created a new market and new value. This ultimately throws into disarray an existing market, but the resulting products outsell the competition.

Even though the Financial Times has had success, Gallagher said publishers still need to constantly focus on to what extent independent journalism can thrive without financial independence.

Gallagher says the FT has reached its million subscriber milestone without sacrificing editorial independence.

“We don’t influence anything that comes out of the newsroom. The news direction is set by the editors. Commercial is what we do,” she said. Concluding, “The FT has always promoted competitive markets, free trade and liberal democracy.” Gallagher concluded, citing FT’s long-standing agenda.

Author Malick Gai is a freelance journalist and undergraduate student at the School of Communication, Hong Kong Baptist University.