Google News Initiative – Sparking Innovation in the Way News is Consumed

Innovation is a term that is often overused, mainly because it is highly sought after. At first glance, it may not be obvious where news can actually innovate. But clearly, this is not the case. The Google News Initiative Asia-Pacific Innovation Challenge sets out to encourage publishers to question their long-standing methods and innovate across a multitude of areas.

This second round of GNI funding asks applicants to focus mainly on audience engagement. This could range from anything from time spent on site to pages per visit. They’re looking for projects with collaboration at its core, digital news as its product and impact on the news ecosystem.

Speaking at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Asia 2019 conference held in Hong Kong – where the new challenge was first announced - Madhav Chinnappa, Google’s Director of News Ecosystem Development, presented some examples of projects that he had seen from the first APAC challenge. These projects were bold, brave and each seemed to be geared towards evolving their respective organisations. He also gave an anecdote about how one organization declined to apply because they felt that they needed to innovate straight away, rather than waiting for acceptance from GNI. This, I would say, is a mentality that I certainly can get on board with.

Recalling my time at publishers, big and small, there were many instances of innovation on display. This was best demonstrated at SCMP. Without going into any specifics, one of the earliest moves was to set up a cross-departmental team that focused on hacking growth. We were charged with challenging each other’s perceptions. Some of the ideas were as simple as modifying layouts in order to drive newsletter subscriptions. Some pivoted on initial ideas, such as defining sign-up placements based on affiliated user interest, rather than topical relevance. And then there were some ideas that were mightily complex and required additional vetting and much longer lead times regarding measuring success. This is all without going into the structural and cultural changes that were required on a broader scale across the business.

Smaller publishers can also innovate without big backing - although obviously it helps! LifestyleAsia expanded their reach and retention by focusing on their SEO. Not from the perspective of stuffing keywords into the right places, as you might think, but instead, they honed in on empowering editors to really be in control of the right elements of the CMS. Being able to control where the content goes and having a system that automates much of the final packaging, it gave LifestyleAsia pretty overwhelming results.

Switching to an innovative mindset is not something that happens overnight. I think what my experiences have taught me is that it’s something that needs to come from groups of people with a common goal. Having something to collectively aim for can mean that people are able to pull together, with different ideas, thoughts, perspectives and specialisms. The biggest challenge is harnessing all of those elements and mixing them together to get something that sparks.

IMAGE: Google’s Director of News Ecosystem Development, Madhav Chinnappa, explains how the company’s commitment to journalism led to its launching a second round of the Google News Initiative Asia-Pacific Innovation Challenge.

Author Mun Yin Liu is currently Search Director at Wavemaker Client Solutions and has extensive background in working in publishing media with brands such SCMP, Haymarket and CNN. He contributed this piece to Digital Media Asia.