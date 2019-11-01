Publishers may need to re-architect their tech for connected TV future

Publishers must consider an overhaul of their technology architecture to make way for connected TV (CTV), as it holds a future for potential video advertising revenue, Jeremy Brown of Seven West Media said at the Digital Media Asia 2019 conference held in Hong Kong in October.

CTV delivers video content through the internet to smart TVs, Apple TV, and gaming consoles, while still capturing the traditional television viewing experience. “There is a challenge here of delivering on connected TV, but if you plan your architecture from the start, you can roll into other platforms very quickly. CTV is obviously the growth industry right now,” Brown said in an interview. “It’s free; it’s super reliable; it always just works,” Brown said during a talk at the conference.

Brown, who is Head of Architecture for the Australian media company, says their free-to-air video-on-demand service, 7plus, gets 64% of its traffic from CTV. “And what we are planning for is being open to other platforms very quickly. If the watch became a new device, the car became the next platform, we’re ready for that,” he said.

Brown said video conduits and channels must be rebuilt to accommodate this viewing trend. “For publishers right now, for some publishers, they have to re-architect. They have to go back to, not a traditional website, perhaps API-driven. You need to build engineering teams to develop these platforms because they’re not just websites,” Brown added.

He said publishers should think about delivering video at scale for server-side ad insertion (SSAI). “Without it, you wouldn’t be able to play out on a television very well,” he said. “So it’s a massive reduction of code and on the device, and it makes easier for the device to keep up. These are low-powered devices. They’re not as powerful as your phone or computer, so they need to be given a hand.”

SSAI allows advertisers to seamlessly serve different ads to each viewer as hinged on audience insights and the performance of the ad campaign. An ad server manages the ads of the playout in a server. This is compared to client-side ad insertions, where a separate video player is placed on top of the current player for the ads. It is subject to high network latency and shifts on video quality.

IMAGE: Seven West Media Head of Architecture Jeremy Brown discusses how connected TV (CTV) is becoming the new video viewing trend.

Author Chad de Guzman is a Filipino student journalist from Hong Kong Baptist University, and a scholar of the university’s Master of Arts in International Journalism Studies program.