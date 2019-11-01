Knowing your audience key to higher Facebook video revenues: industry experts

Publishers should focus on their publications’ strengths for video production. writes Chad de Guzman

Video experts from Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, Thailand’s Thairath, and Australia 7News reminded global publishers to prioritize audiences when looking to maximize revenue from Facebook videos. The panel shared their insights during the Digital Media Asia 2019 conference in Hong Kong in October.

Andrew Hunter, Facebook’s News Partnerships Lead for Australia and New Zealand, moderated the discussion on how publishers can effectively capitalize on Facebook’s video sharing platform.

“People share stories that matter to them. They share the stories about the issues that they really care about. They share the stories that they value,” Hunter said.

Hunter explained publishers who iterate and take chances on these social platforms tend to excel, as they also continue building on Facebook’s video-on-demand service Watch. Watch allows users to view all published videos on Facebook.

Among the panelists were South China Morning Post Director of Video Mat Booth, Thailand-based newspaper Thairath’s Chief Operating Officer Thanavalai Vacharaphol, and 7News.com.au Executive Producer Phil Goyen.

‘Let videos breathe’

Booth pointed to SCMP Films, launched in December 2018, to illustrate that digital spaces provide freedom for publishers to create longer, more engaging content - contrary to the prevailing wisdom that online videos must be short.

“Obviously there’s a lot you can do, but you’re also competing with all the big bodies who know what they’re doing, so focus on the very thing you’d make a big impact [on],” Booth said.

SCMP Films produced a 14-minute short film on the months-long Hong Kong protests, which garnered more than 1.7 million views since it was released more than a month ago.

Booth also said SCMP places a lot of trust in young journalists with specialized skills, like cinematography and video editing, to be part of their reporting team.

The SCMP video director also said make sure to keep an outlet’s content focused on areas that its audience expects of the publication.

Booth also said media outlets should produce as many videos as possible by setting up production lines, while being flexible enough to pull out team members for the newsroom’s other needs.

“There’s a lot of video producers, let alone publishers, that will do one video every two weeks,” he said. “I think if you’re about to grow your…audience, (it’s) probably not going to be enough, no matter how high quality it might be.”

‘Audiences in different platforms behave differently’

For Vacharaphol, Thairath makes a point to maximize the repurposing of all of its media assets for both legacy and digital media. The news organization has a paper, a television network, a website, and social media channels.

She emphasized the importance of giving video production teams the freedom for innovation.

“The benefit of it being online is that you can try and fail quickly,” Vacharaphol said.

Thairath’s COO said, at best, these innovations will result in consistent audience engagement.

Vacharaphol also said Thairath was the first in Thailand media to integrate the social platform LINE and broadcast video for “two-way communication” between the publisher and its audience.

But she pointed out that audiences will vary on consumption behavior depending on the media platform they are using.

“If you want to increase revenue, you have to understand your audience,” Vacharaphol said. “You can use your data insights on how to help improve and understand people…to make a better sense of what they want to watch.”

Making it compelling

Goyen said it keeps him awake at night to think about packaging news into more bite-sized chunks. But to get engagement, he said, publishers must put a premium on compelling video as people scroll through media on Facebook.

He also said don’t forget about the importance of the video thumbnail, since it’s so vital to getting audiences to share content.

“That thumbnail, to me, is like the front page of a newspaper. So it’s what people will look at,” he said.

7News.com.au also produced a video broadcast in a vertical aspect ratio specifically formatted for mobile consumption. The four-and-a-half minute newscast includes news packages that last a minute and a half at most.

Goyen said limiting the number of news topics in a video production will retain audience attention.

He then reiterated the success of digital video relies not only on its immense viewership but its level of accessibility towards different demographics, as well.

“It’s numbers. I mean, it’s content that draws us, but ultimately, its success in so many broadcast perspectives is done by numbers,” Goyen said.

IMAGE: Facebook’s Andrew Hunter moderates a discussion on how news outlets can strengthen their video production processes for higher audience retention. He talks to Mat Booth from the South China Morning Post, Thanavalai Vacharaphol from Thailand’s Thairath, and Phil Goyen from Australia’s 7News.

Author Chad de Guzman is a Filipino student journalist from Hong Kong Baptist University, and a scholar of the university’s Master of Arts in International Journalism Studies program.