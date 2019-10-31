KeepTruthAlive on International Day to End Impunity

2 November is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. 9 out of 10 cases are unresolved. 93% of killed journalists were local journalists. It is up to all of us to help protect journalists, so that they may continue to inform us.

Materials to help you support the campaign #KeepTruthAlive for International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI) can be found below. Raise awareness and demand justice for the journalists whose killings still remain unpunished. Let us know how you use these materials, and your own, to mark the day.

One link to highlight in particular is this mapping tool that shows the location of journalist murders - emphasising the localised nature of the vast majority of killings over the last 12 years.