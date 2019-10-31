World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

#KeepTruthAlive on International Day to End Impunity

2 November is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. 9 out of 10 cases are unresolved. 93% of killed journalists were local journalists. It is up to all of us to help protect journalists, so that they may continue to inform us.

This 2 November, UNESCO is launching its new campaign for the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The focus of this year’s campaign is that out of the 1,109 journalists that have been killed in the past 12 years, 93% of them occurred in the victim’s local country.

Materials to help you support the campaign #KeepTruthAlive for International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI) can be found below. Raise awareness and demand justice for the journalists whose killings still remain unpunished. Let us know how you use these materials, and your own, to mark the day.

To help spread the word, you are invited to:

  • Cover this subject as part of your editorial calendar
  • Share or repost any of the official campaign images. You can preview and download official campaign assets, as well as follow along on social media starting on 2 November.

Download materials to help support your coverage of IDEI 2019.
Download UNESCO visuals in 12 different languages

One link to highlight in particular is this mapping tool that shows the location of journalist murders - emphasising the localised nature of the vast majority of killings over the last 12 years.

 

Andrew Heslop

2019-10-31

