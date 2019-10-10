World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers

Berlin Publishing Night photos available

World News Publishing Focus

World News Publishing Focus

World News Publishing Focus
Your Guide to the Changing Media Landscape

Berlin Publishing Night photos available

Berlin Publishing Night on Tuesday, 8 October, was well-attended. Photos in both high and low resolution are available for free downloading.

> Click here to access the page of low-resolution photos.

> The page of high-resolution photos can be found here.

This is a sampling of the photos available.

Photography by nieswand & pletschke fotografie GbR.

 

 

Author

WAN-IFRA's picture

WAN-IFRA

Date

2019-10-10 11:41

  • Print page

Author information

Expo Blog

World Publishing Expo & Digital Content Expo

The leading exhibition for technology to publish news on mobile, in print and online, featuring the two free conferences – Digital Media World & Print World – plus expert Guided Tours.

www.ifra-expo.com

© 2019 WAN-IFRA - World Association of News Publishers

Footer Navigation