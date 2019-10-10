Berlin Publishing Night photos available

> Click here to access the page of low-resolution photos.
> The page of high-resolution photos can be found here.
This is a sampling of the photos available.
Photography by nieswand & pletschke fotografie GbR.
World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers
> Click here to access the page of low-resolution photos.
> The page of high-resolution photos can be found here.
This is a sampling of the photos available.
Photography by nieswand & pletschke fotografie GbR.
© 2019 WAN-IFRA - World Association of News Publishers