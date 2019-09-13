World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

Podcast – The war online: Abuse and harassment, and what journalists are doing about it

Podcast – The war online: Abuse and harassment, and what journalists are doing about it

Journalists are increasingly the target of insults or threats from individuals or groups online, which can have physical impacts and should no longer be seen as separate from the offline world. The goal of the harassment? Censorship. And women bear the brunt of the abuse, which is usually gendered and sexualised.

Journalists have developed ways to deal with online harassment, from shutting down social media accounts, to confronting abusers, to advocating for change on a systemic level. In this episode, we hear about how that works.

In this episode:

 

The Backstory production team is Andrew Heslop, Mariona Sanz, Colette
Davidson and Sarah Elzas, who edited and mixed the episode.

Music in this episode by Chris Zabriskie

Resources and tips:

Andrew Heslop

2019-09-13 12:14

