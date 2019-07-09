World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

Many journalists see and even experience some kind of trauma, whether they're covering a conflict zone, protests or violent crime, and they can experience anxiety, depression or even PTSD. One of the best ways of coping is to talk about the experiences and the feelings they evoke, but few people do - journalists or their editors. Trauma is considered part of the job; but ignoring it only makes it worse. In this episode we look at moral injury, the kind of trauma journalists can experience, and the symptoms they might exhibit. And how to value their mental health as much their as physical safety.

In this episode:

Amantha Perera , Sri Lankan journalist who covered the civil war and tsunami, Asia-Pacific coordinator, Dart Centre for Journalism & Trauma

, Sri Lankan journalist who covered the civil war and tsunami, Asia-Pacific coordinator, Dart Centre for Journalism & Trauma Finbarr O’Reilly , British-Canadian photographer who covered conflicts around the world, author of 'Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War'.

, British-Canadian photographer who covered conflicts around the world, author of 'Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War'. Alex Logan, health & safety professional, teaches physical and psychological components of hostile environment training courses for journalists with Key Objectives.

