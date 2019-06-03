World News Publishing Focus by WAN-IFRA

New leaders for World Editors Forum board

New leaders for World Editors Forum board

Editors from Singapore and Nigeria take the helm of editors’ network.

Warren Fernandez, Editor in Chief of the Straits Times and SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil publications in Singapore, was elected as the new President of the World Editors Forum at the annual board meeting in Glasgow, Scotland on 1 June.

Nigerian-based Toyosi Ogunseye, who heads language services for BBC World Service, West Africa, was elected as Vice President.

They replace President Dave Callaway, formerly editor of USA Today and CEO of TheStreet.com., and Marcelo Rech, Vice President of Journalism, Groupo RBS, Brazil.

The World Editors Forum is the network for editors within WAN-IFRA. Its board of 24 Editors advise WAN-IFRA on matters affecting newsrooms, quality journalism and press freedom.

“Warren and Toyosi’s elections ensure WEF is in good hands as we encounter then challenges of the next two years. With media freedom under attack from all sides, a diverse, experienced leadership is what we need to help bring our industry together,” said outgoing President Dave Callaway.

 

