The World Editors Forum (WEF) starts an Asia Chapter

Editors from leading news publishers across Asia mark the launch of the World Editors Forum at the opening of Publish Asia 2019 at the Novotel Singapore on Stevens. PHOTO/WAN-IFRA

On May 7, two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar for 511 days were finally released in a case that raised questions about that country’s progress towards democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.

That same day in Singapore, media executives from across Asia met to form the World Editors Forum (WEF) Asia Chapter as a vehicle to share best practices and raise awareness of the value of fair, independent journalism.

In addition, the 15 editors from across Asia, gathering in Singapore in conjunction with WAN-IFRA’s PublishAsia 2019 conference, agreed to annually mark World News Day, which falls on May 2.

Members of the newly-created Asia Chapter elected The Straits Times editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez as its founding chairman.

Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holding’s (SPH) English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: “Newsrooms around the world are facing big challenges. These range from the need to transform to being multimedia operations, to maintaining the credibility and quality of our content, in the face of the welter of fake news out there. Quality content, however, takes a lot of resources, so we have to keep our newsrooms financially sound and sustainable, if we are to keep going.

“Some newsrooms are further down the road and we can all learn from each other. We should also tap the wealth of experience and expertise that is available at the World Association of News Publishers to help us along. So there is a sense that we are all in this together and so we are minded to collaborate to tackle these common challenges. This is what has brought us all together to form the WEF Asia Chapter.”

Besides The Straits Times, the other members of the Asia Chapter include editorial leaders from Indonesia’s Antara news agency and The Jakarta Post, Malaysia’s Bernama news agency, Star Media Group and Sin Chew Media Corporation, South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo, Singapore’s Mediacorp, Cambodia’s Post Media Co, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, The Bangkok Post, Viet Nam News, as well as Bangladesh’s The Daily Star.

Said WAN-IFRA's Chief Operating Officer Thomas Jacob: "With 15 of the region's leading news publishers coming together to share best practices and learn from one another, this will strengthen their capabilities to produce news that serves society and makes a difference."

The World Editors Forum is the leading network for print and digital editors of newspapers and news organisations around the world. It is built on a commitment to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence.

WEF helps editors to stay at the forefront of change and shape their newsrooms and the journalism of the future, by identifying newsroom innovation, trends, tools and practices. WEF shares intelligence through a daily blog, networking events, conferences, research and study tours.

WEF is an established network with a 26-year history of connecting editors on issues that matter. It is part of the World Association of News Publishers, which represents more than 18,000 publications, 15,000 online sites and over 3,000 companies in more than 120 countries.

---

About the author: Tom Benner is a freelance writer and editor based in Singapore.